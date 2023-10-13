POLICE are searching for a man wanted in connection with a burglary in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers said Ionut Ferbinteanu, 21, who has links to the Scarborough area, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the seaside town earlier this year.
Despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.
"If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference 12230016508," a police spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article