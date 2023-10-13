North Yorkshire Police officers said Ionut Ferbinteanu, 21, who has links to the Scarborough area, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the seaside town earlier this year.

Despite ongoing enquiries, he has not yet been located.

"If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference 12230016508," a police spokesperson said.