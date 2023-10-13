POLICE officers are searching for a man wanted following a burglary in the York area.

Steven Swales, 31, of Pontefract, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the York area in June 2023.

"If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Quote reference number 12220105075," a police spokesperson said.