The week starts today (October 14) and runs until Saturday, October 21. It encourages local authorities and communities affected by hate crime to work together to tackle the issue.

Throughout the week, groups across North Yorkshire and York will be running webinars and face to face sessions raising awareness on hate crime, as well as promoting support services available to those who are affected. A detailed schedule of events for those in York can be found here.

This year, there will be a particular focus on disability hate crimes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “All hate crimes, including disability hate crime, are treated extremely seriously by the police.”

Details are to be shared on social media about upcoming engagement events across York and North Yorkshire, including visits to schools and community groups. For more information look for the hashtags: #HelpNotHateNY and #DisabledNotInvisible.

Do want to learn more about Hate Crime? We are offering a number of webinars for professionals during Hate Crime Awareness Week visit https://t.co/OWqS5jMRpk #HelpNotHateNY #DisabledNotInvisible — NYSCP (@NYSCP1) October 13, 2023

There are also promises of a “flash mob” at Northallerton Town Hall on Wednesday, October 18, at 11am, which members of the public are invited to attend.

Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke, Chair of North Yorkshire Community Safety Partnership, said: “Everyone who lives, works and visits York and North Yorkshire has the right to feel safe, without facing hatred or discrimination.

“We all have a responsibility to stand against hate crime – and we can all play our part.”

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, Executive Member for Safer Communities at City of York Council, said: “Knowing how to recognise hate crime and how to report it is key to tackling and ending it.

“We’re committed to standing up against hate because we and our partners want to build a fairer city where everyone feels valued.”

Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for York and North Yorkshire, added: “As Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner I’d like to wholeheartedly lend my support to all those planning and attending events across both our region and the country as a whole.

“North Yorkshire has always been proud of its diversity, and our organisation will always be committed to supporting rights and representation for minority groups as we hold the Police and Fire Services to account.”

North Yorkshire Police has a dedicated web page for reporting hate crime, which can be accessed here.