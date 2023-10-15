Our archive photo today takes us back to 1990 when the building was under construction.

It was so long ago that The Press was still printing photos in black and white!

For context, in 1990, this is what was happening in York and in the UK 33 years ago:

* The Barbican centre was being built

* Naburn Hospital was demolished

*Ambulance workers were on strike

* John Major was the new Tory PM

* The average price of a house in 1990 was £57,901; a pint of milk was 25p; a loaf of bread 50p, and you could buy a pint or lager for less than £1.50. Average salaries were £13,760 compared to £29,588 today.

