Guests can choose to attend live cookery demonstrations held in the state-of-the-art Cookery School, live cocktail demonstrations from expert mixologists and a taster of the delicious food and beverage offering that is available when booking a space at The Grand.

This includes a taste of the new Food for Thought menu – an innovative menu, available to corporate clients, packed with nutrient dense food to promote brain power for successful and productive meetings.

Simon Mahon, General Manager at The Grand, York, said: "When booking a meeting or event at The Grand, you get so much more than a room. Our hotel offers a full experience for team members – not just luxury meeting rooms with delicious food, but a variety of break-out activities to help maximise your meetings. We look forward to opening our doors and meeting the local Yorkshire businesses that we can help get the most from their meetings”.

Three sessions will be held on Monday October 16 – 4.15pm, 5pm and 5.45pm. Booking is essential. Please RSVP by emailing ned.samuels@thegrandyork.co.uk or by ringing 01904 380038.