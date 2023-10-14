Back after high demand, York Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to eat out and enjoy great cuisine without breaking the bank.

Aside from the deals offered ranging from £5 to £25 on various menu offers, Restaurant Week is a great initiative to explore what’s in your backyard, from local and independent businesses to established restaurants in the city.

Sitting alongside beloved classics are new experiences waiting to be tried, and flavours you have never heard of. With chef Owen Diaram, surprise is always on the menu.

"I love York because people are adventurous with their food. The city is on the map of the culinary world. Coming from South Africa, people know about Yorkshire, it’s a synonym for produce and freshness," he told The Press.

For the Chef, finding the flavours you love is an exercise of exploring curiosity. He encourages people to try that restaurant they wouldn’t normally go to, and to make the most of thinking outside of the box when it comes to flavours both when cooking and dining out.

"When I competed in Masterchef, John Torrode called me the Flavour Master because I always surprised the judges," he said.

"I have a unique way of working out new recipes and assembling ingredients, and a lot of my creativity is inspired by Indian and South African spices."

Having lived in India, South Africa, Ireland and now England for the past nine years, chef Diaram has made a reputation for himself as an international chef.

Chef Owen Diaram, pictured with his mother. Picture: Rory Buccheri

"Cooking is fun, it’s entertainment and there’s a lot of sharing knowledge," he adds. It’s about "making a simple recipe come together" and "bringing that wow factor".

The chef’s dishes are a result of playing with flavours and colours, as well as being inspired by his home cuisine and his mother’s recipes.

He now calls Yorkshire home, and is working on a cookbook to put together all his creative recipes.

"I wouldn’t be anywhere else. It’s an exciting place to be, and you can always find something interesting."