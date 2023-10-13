North Yorkshire Police officers said the arrests have been made after an incident at The Dales Market corner petrol station in Pateley Bridge.

A police spokesperson said: "In the early hours of Sunday May 14 2023, between 1.45am and 2.45am, two men walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack in this area and set it alight. The backpack then self-extinguished.

"On May 14, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

"A second man, aged 46, was arrested on June 5 in connection with this incident.

"Both men remain on bail as enquiries continue."

Officers are appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation, including being able to identify the man in the released CCTV images.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Jill.Cowling@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jill Cowling.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230086186 when passing on information.