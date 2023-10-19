The Feathers Hotel, Helmsley, came won the 'Best Hotel Restaurant' award at the Food awards England 2023.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Birmingham, General Manager, Tracey Worley said: “It’s a huge honour and a great pat on the back for everyone, for all in our close-knit team always go the extra mile to ensure that our diners experience the best possible service and culinary experience”.

Head chef Tom Sleightholme, who was born and bred in Nawton, Ryedale, said: “I went on washing pots and occasionally helping-out chopping vegetables when they were short staffed in the kitchen, all through my A-levels at York College."

Tom said: “I had no desire to go to university so went to work full time as a basic Commis Chef at The Feathers and the rest as they say is history.”

He added: “Taking over as Head Chef was an exciting and initially scary experience, but it’s my dream job and I was given a lot of responsibility, support and encouragement by previous Head Chef Ian Turner."