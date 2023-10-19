The concert will take place in the Memorial Hall, St Peter’s School, at 7.30pm on November 4.

The night will feature soloists Rachel Speirs and Phillip O’Connor, conducted by David Pipe, with Shaun Turnbull accompanying on the piano.

Music-lovers are promised many popular pieces, with many featuring in the Last Night of the Proms and Castle Howard’s Proms concerts.

Music will include Borodin’s explosive ‘Polovtsian Dances’ from Prince Igor, the hauntingly beautiful ‘Habañera’ from Bizet’s Carmen, and Verdi’s sublime ‘Brindisi’ and ‘Chorus of the Hebrew slaves’, from La Traviata and Nabucco, among others.

Conductor David Pipe said: “YMS is more often found performing sacred repertoire, such as Requiems or Passions.

“This programme is giving us the chance to explore our inner opera singers with repertoire we might not normally have the chance to sing!

“There are so many wonderful melodies to savour within these choruses – think about the amazing pieces by Verdi, for example.

“We’re all enjoying the sheer variety of music and dramatic potential on offer within this concert programme.”

Tickets are available from Eventbrite or on the door on the night. With adults £15, students/under-18 £5, and children under-12 with an accompanying adult are free.