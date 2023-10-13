One of the co-founders of top pop group Abba is the keynote speaker at a major East Yorkshire business event.

The event promises to bring together more than 650 regional and national business leaders, for an unforgettable day of insights, creativity, and knowledge sharing.

Björn Ulvaeus will talk abut ABBA Voyage, entrepreneurship, and technology at The Business Day at Bridlington Spa on Friday June 7.

Björn said "I look forward to being a part of The Business Day at Bridlington Spa where I'll be talking about ideas, innovation, and collaboration."

Stephen Parnaby OBE, The Business Day Event Director said "His contributions to music and culture are unparalleled, and his presence will undoubtedly elevate The Business Day to new heights. Delegates will have the opportunity to gain first-hand insights from a true visionary; his keynote address will be the highlight of the day.”

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager, Bridlington Spa and Producer of The Business Day said: "Delegates can look forward to a thought-provoking and inspiring address that will delve into Mr. Ulvaeus' experiences, insights, and observations from his remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning decades, Björn will share valuable perspectives on creativity, collaboration, innovation, and the power of music to transcend boundaries.”

The Business Day is aimed at business leaders as an inspirational day with guest speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in dynamic discussions, networking, breakout sessions and more, all aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within business.