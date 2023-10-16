This ran every 20 minutes during term time from the university to the railway station until two weeks ago, when the route suddenly terminated at Merchantgate.

However, I heard today that from the end of October it will revert to terminating at York Station. Apparently, even the bus drivers themselves didn’t know of this change until they were handed their daily worksheet.

This left the number 66 the only bus running from campus to the railway station, which has resulted in dangerously overcrowded buses.

Perhaps First York would like to comment through this page. No doubt they will say all the information was available online but I don’t think so and believe it or not not everyone has a computer....and also explain why their planning department is operating from Leeds.

They need to come over to York and drive along these routes THEN plan accordingly.

I also believe the No.11 route is to be re-timed yet again after only two weeks – is this true?!

Joan Hughes,

Nicholas Gardens,

York

---

Thanks for taking part in Friendship Month

THANK you to everyone who celebrated Friendship Month with us this September.

It was wonderful to see so many people from all pockets of the York community come together and enjoy themselves at our special events.

Our gratitude also goes to the many local businesses and organisations we partnered with during this time, including The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, Clements Hall, St Edward the Confessor Church and Osborne’s at 68 Gillygate who all helped to make it such a success.

A key reflection this year was how some of our newcomers mentioned that in later life their struggle wasn’t in having the desire to meet new people, but in knowing where to begin.

We’d like your readers to know that if this is the case with them, our meet-ups are a great starting point for building local friendships, as we’ve activities running throughout the year that bring people from all backgrounds together.

Some great ones coming up are our York Lunch Club on Friday October 13 and the ever popular York Film Club on Saturday October 21.

If anyone would like to try us, email sarah.walmsley@oddfellows.co.uk. We look forward to welcoming you.

Sarah Walmsley, Social Organiser

Vale of York Oddfellows,

Manchester

---

What is your view?

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

Look up at night sky

OUR sun has just recovered recently from a deep sleep of 'non sunspots' and then has awoken. I know because I have observed these transitions through my telescope.

Now, if we are lucky, we can see interesting aurora within our horizon - clouds permitting!

Also the moon this month will have a partial eclipse on October 28.

Those with moderate telescopes can observe Jupiter and Saturn, although low on the horizon. That bright orb in easterly sky is the magnificent Jupiter.

Binoculars and small instruments can observe the four moons of this planet. And the rings of Saturn, once found, will spellbind you for ever.

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

