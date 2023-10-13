York Jobcentre is holding a Twilight Jobs Fair at York Monkgate Jobcentre on Tuesday October 17.
The event from 4pm-6pm will give jobseekers, students and those already working and looking for extra or alternative employment, an opportunity to attend.
Wendy Mangan - Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre said “There will be a variety of employers in attendance from different sectors, offering seasonal and permanent roles, with part-time, full-time and flexible hours available.
"Employers include Marks & Spencer, Taco Bell, Wilf Ward Family Trust, Timpson, Reed Boardall and Indeed Flex. This will be a fantastic opportunity for jobseekers to chat to potential employers."
Wendy added: "There is no need to book – just turn up on the day!”
