The event from 4pm-6pm will give jobseekers, students and those already working and looking for extra or alternative employment, an opportunity to attend.

Wendy Mangan - Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre said “There will be a variety of employers in attendance from different sectors, offering seasonal and permanent roles, with part-time, full-time and flexible hours available.

"Employers include Marks & Spencer, Taco Bell, Wilf Ward Family Trust, Timpson, Reed Boardall and Indeed Flex. This will be a fantastic opportunity for jobseekers to chat to potential employers."

Wendy added: "There is no need to book – just turn up on the day!”