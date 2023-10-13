Damian Galloway, 50, from Pickering, was driving along the A64 last August when he collided with the back of a car catapulting him into the air before he landed on his back.

An off-duty police officer stayed with Damian and played a crucial role in keeping him composed, ensuring he remained still, holding his head in place, and promptly alerting the emergency services.

The Dispatcher at Yorkshire Air Ambulance's (YAA) Nostell Air Base in Wakefield swiftly deployed the helicopter, carrying paramedics Andy and Steve to the accident scene who assessed Damian's condition, harbouring concerns about his chest, abdomen, and the possibility of spinal complications.

After it was determined that he was stable, the decision was made to transport him to Scarborough Hospital by road.

Medical examinations later revealed that Damian had suffered five broken ribs and severe bruising, leading to a painful three-month recovery period. Despite the challenges he faced, Damian is immensely grateful to YAA for their swift response and to the off-duty police officer for his invaluable assistance in a moment of crisis.

A professional tennis coach, Damian vividly remembers remaining conscious throughout the entire ordeal.

Damian. a professional tennis coach, said: "I can vividly recall every moment of my accident. I found myself lying on the curb, overwhelmed by panic, and fearing I had broken my back due to the excruciating pain. I am profoundly grateful to YAA for their swift response which was absolutely instrumental on that day, and their dedication is truly incredible. I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the police officer who selflessly stopped to help. He had plans with his children, yet he played a key role in keeping me calm and collected during a daunting experience.

"I am immensely indebted to everyone who came to my aid, and I consider myself fortunate that they were there for me. Today, when I venture out on my bike, even if it's just a short trip to the shops, I ensure that I wear all my safety equipment. Sometimes, it may seem excessive for such a brief ride, but I'm acutely aware that many accidents occur within a few miles of your home, where you tend to be more familiar with the roads and might ride faster. My message to fellow riders is to take the time to prepare properly you never know what could happen on the road and it is better to be safe than sorry; I believe I've become a better and safer motorcyclist as a result."

Also featured on the programme is Keith Thompson, a 73-year-old retired electrical engineer.

Keith was in the midst of a DIY project at his daughter’s home in Sleights near Whitby when he slipped from his step ladder, severing his wrist on the sharp cooker hood and striking his head on the floor. This incident led to severe injuries, including a lacerated wrist, damage to major blood vessels and tendons, and significant blood loss. He also sustained a head injury during the fall.

Given Keith’s remote location, YAA was dispatched with paramedics Sammy and Andy who swiftly administered IV fluids to stabilise his blood pressure before transporting him to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Keith underwent emergency surgery on his wrist to repair seven out of eleven tendons in his right hand that were extensively damaged. While the accident has left permanent effects on the use of his arm and hand, Keith maintains a resilient spirit. He continues to contribute to his local community centre, determined to adapt to his changed circumstances

The 'Helicopter ER’ episode is on Quest at 9pm.

For more information about YAA and how you can support the life-saving work of the Charity, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.