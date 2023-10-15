A HOUSEOWNER has been fined and ordered to pay a total of £1,903 after he admitted not keeping his garden and property in proper order.
City of York Council prosecuted John Olsen Miller over his maintenance of a house in Grange Close, Skelton.
It told York Magistrates Court it had served a notice ordering Miller to carrying out several jobs on the property and its land, including mowing the grass and clearing the drive of vegetation.
Miller, of Laburnum Avenue, Garden Village, Hull, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the notice.
He was fined £666 and ordered to pay a £266 statutory surcharge and £971 prosecution costs.
The notice, which was issued under planning law in August 2022, ordered Miller to cut back the pyracantha or firethorns from the front of the house by a minimum of 90 cm, cut all grassed areas so that the grass was no more than 20 cm tall, clear all vegetation from the driveway and remove all the clippings and removed vegetation.
It also ordered Miller to remove flaking paint from the fascia and soffit board on the front of the house and replace or repair any timbers above the garage door so that they could be repainted. The fascia and soffit board must be painted with a primer, undercoat and at least two coats of exterior wood paint. All the jobs had to be completed along with removing rubbish from the site by November 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article