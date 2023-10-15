City of York Council prosecuted John Olsen Miller over his maintenance of a house in Grange Close, Skelton.

It told York Magistrates Court it had served a notice ordering Miller to carrying out several jobs on the property and its land, including mowing the grass and clearing the drive of vegetation.

Miller, of Laburnum Avenue, Garden Village, Hull, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the notice.

He was fined £666 and ordered to pay a £266 statutory surcharge and £971 prosecution costs.

The notice, which was issued under planning law in August 2022, ordered Miller to cut back the pyracantha or firethorns from the front of the house by a minimum of 90 cm, cut all grassed areas so that the grass was no more than 20 cm tall, clear all vegetation from the driveway and remove all the clippings and removed vegetation.

It also ordered Miller to remove flaking paint from the fascia and soffit board on the front of the house and replace or repair any timbers above the garage door so that they could be repainted. The fascia and soffit board must be painted with a primer, undercoat and at least two coats of exterior wood paint. All the jobs had to be completed along with removing rubbish from the site by November 2022.