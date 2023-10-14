One was jailed and two were given community orders.

Edward Stokes, 37, of Jane Street, Salford, pleaded guilty to shoplifting items worth £869.85 and using threatening words or behaviour, both in Superdrug in Monks Cross on February 18 and stealing goods worth £690 from Tesco in Skipton.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Darren O’Donnell, 38, of Fossway, York, was given a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 10 rehabilitative activities after he admitted stealing cleaning items worth £53 from the Co-op store in Tang Hall and meat worth £7.50 from Sainsbury’s in Piccadilly, York.

He was ordered to pay £60.50 compensation. The sentence included three previous shop thefts for which he had previously received a community order.

Phillip Nicholas, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted burgling a hotel in Beverley and stealing a bicycle in Stonebow, York.