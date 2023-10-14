A TRAVELLING shoplifter is among three thieves who appeared recently before York Magistrates Court.
One was jailed and two were given community orders.
Edward Stokes, 37, of Jane Street, Salford, pleaded guilty to shoplifting items worth £869.85 and using threatening words or behaviour, both in Superdrug in Monks Cross on February 18 and stealing goods worth £690 from Tesco in Skipton.
He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Darren O’Donnell, 38, of Fossway, York, was given a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 10 rehabilitative activities after he admitted stealing cleaning items worth £53 from the Co-op store in Tang Hall and meat worth £7.50 from Sainsbury’s in Piccadilly, York.
He was ordered to pay £60.50 compensation. The sentence included three previous shop thefts for which he had previously received a community order.
Phillip Nicholas, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted burgling a hotel in Beverley and stealing a bicycle in Stonebow, York.
