York St John Communities Centre has new premises in Clarence Street in the city centre and the opening ceremony also marked York St John University’s decades of work and research and counselling in mental health.

Services are led by academics, supported by volunteers and placement students all under one roof.

The university said it is a safe and inclusive space, ‘offering a portal through which mental health and wellbeing support, community projects and a newly planted sensory garden can be accessed'.

Counselling has been taught at York St John for more than 35 years.

The work in this area became public facing in 2016.

Vice Chancellor of York St John University Professor Karent Bryan said: “Over the past seven years, the centre has worked closely with its partners in the city to become a trusted and reliable provider of mental health and wellbeing services for local people.

“This work is making a tangible difference to people's lives and is an important part of our university’s commitment to support the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

Members of the public are invited to hear more about the latest research coming from the team at a showcase next month.