A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in an East Yorkshire village.
Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) which occurred on Tuesday (October 10) near Pocklington.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "It is reported that at around 1.20pm a red Yamaha FZ motorcycle was travelling along Main Street in Millington when it is believed to have left the road before coming to a stop on a grass verge.
"The rider was taken to hospital to receive treatment to serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 288 of October 10."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article