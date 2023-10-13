Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) which occurred on Tuesday (October 10) near Pocklington.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It is reported that at around 1.20pm a red Yamaha FZ motorcycle was travelling along Main Street in Millington when it is believed to have left the road before coming to a stop on a grass verge.

"The rider was taken to hospital to receive treatment to serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 288 of October 10."