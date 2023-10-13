The open day in Sherburn-in-Elmet will specifically look to welcome youth leads and youth helpers, who will support youngsters aged from five to 17 years old to become either badgers or cadets with the charity, who will receive regular training sessions on how to save lives in the community.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer does not need to have any qualifications or knowledge of first aid as full training, guidance and support will be provided.

The recruitment and open day will take place at the Elmete Social Club in Low Street on Saturday (October 14) from 10am until 2pm.

On the day visitors will be able to speak with the volunteers to find out what life is like as a youth leader, learn CPR as part of the national Restart a Heart campaign, enjoy lights refreshments and take a tour of the treatment centre and cycle response unit.

"St John people know that first aid saves lives. They deliver compassion and care at major events – everything from marathons to music festivals – provide the nation’s ambulance auxiliary and support communities through vital projects all over the country," a spokesperson said.