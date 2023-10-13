North Yorkshire Police said it is keeping a close eye on the developing situation in Israel and Gaza - and officers will continue to proactively engage with local communities to ensure they are safe, they feel safe and know that any concerns can be reported to them.

Officers will also be implementing reassurance patrols and visits to communities that could be impacted.

Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke said: “I would like to stress that in North Yorkshire Police we are mindful that many people will be concerned about what is unfolding in Israel and Gaza and that this has the potential to increase fear and tension within our own communities.

People walk among the rubble after an air strike in Gaza (Image: Supplied)

"We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to investigate any incidents, identify suspect(s) and take robust and appropriate action.”

Anyone with concerns, or who has been a victim of or witnessed any offences, should contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.