A woman was rescued from a river in York today (Friday, October 13).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says seven fire crews were on the scene in Queen’s Staith at 4.10am after reports of a woman in the River Ouse.
A service spokesperson the woman was rescued and left in the care of the ambulance service.
They said: “Crews used a reach pole to assist the female.
“The female self-rescued and was left in the care of the ambulance service.”
The York Rescue Boat was also on the scene after being called by the fire service.
