A report from the director of environment, transport and planning for City of York Council was presented to the licensing and regulatory committee on Wednesday, October 11.

It showed that 12 licences were revoked in 2022, and four were refused, with reasons quoted as dishonesty, violence, sexual, driving, inappropriate conduct and medical.

Between January 1, 2023, and September 1, 2023, five drivers had their licence revoked for their driving, three for inappropriate conduct and one under the ‘sexual’ category.

Dave Kelway, taxi licensing manager for the council, said the 'sexual category' could include "either sexual offences or information in relation to serious sexual inappropriateness".

Mr Kelway said there was a test taxi drivers are subject to before they can obtain a taxi driving licence in York.

“Particular attention is paid to ensuring that all licence holders are ‘fit and proper’ to hold a licence,” he said.

“All applicants undertake a criminal records disclosure (DBS) to check for the existence and content of any criminal record.

“Applicants are also checked against the National Refusal and Revocation, Suspension database.

“Applicants must pass a safeguarding and knowledge test, which includes how to recognise and report the signs of abuse, customer care, equalities, knowledge of the routes around the city and other licensing requirements.

“Drivers must also pass a driving assessment and have fewer than seven penalty points.

“Before granting vehicle licences, on-site examinations are conducted to ensure that the vehicle meets MOT standards and that certain criteria are met, as set out in our current licensing conditions.

“Further proactive enforcement activity is undertaken by the means of on-street inspections, investigations and operator base visits to ensure compliance with legal requirements and licence conditions whilst ensuring the comfort, safety and appearance of vehicles.”

In 2022, 12 taxi drivers were also suspended for failing to complete a DBS requirement, but this number has dropped to just two by September 1, 2023.

Ten had been suspended for medical reasons already this year, up from six in 2022.