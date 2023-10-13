FOUR casualties were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said both appliances from Malton attended the two-vehicle collision involving a Mazda and a 4×4 in Rillington, Malton at around 8.20pm last night (October 12).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "All occupants of the vehicles were out on arrival of crews.
"A total of four casualties were taken to hospital via road ambulance, believed to be suffering from non life-threatening injuries.
"Crews assisted with first aid and making the scene and vehicles safe. One hose reel jet, IEC kit, dry powder extinguisher, lighting and small tools were used.
"The incident was then left in the hands of police and highways agency."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article