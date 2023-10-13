North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said both appliances from Malton attended the two-vehicle collision involving a Mazda and a 4×4 in Rillington, Malton at around 8.20pm last night (October 12).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "All occupants of the vehicles were out on arrival of crews.

"A total of four casualties were taken to hospital via road ambulance, believed to be suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

"Crews assisted with first aid and making the scene and vehicles safe. One hose reel jet, IEC kit, dry powder extinguisher, lighting and small tools were used.

"The incident was then left in the hands of police and highways agency."