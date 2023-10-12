Despite the rise in prices over the past year, events in which the hospitality sector and food and drink in general are celebrated are still in high demand.

From York Food & Drink Festival, which has just shut its doors for this year, to York Restaurant Week, ongoing until October 15, we are seeing some of the best eateries and catering establishments in town enjoying the spotlight.

The Grand is one of York’s most beloved spots, both for its excellent restaurant offering and for the many cookery classes open to the public. And how to mention the restaurant without talking about its afternoon tea, a product of the hard work and creativity of the team of pastry chefs at The Grand.

Head Pastry Chef Devin Jones believes local events and festivals such as York Restaurant Week are just as important for chefs as they are for diners to learn about the human side of the business.

"As chefs, we don’t get to see the people that come and enjoy our food. At local events, people ask questions and in general get more involved. You really get to feel a connection with the food being made and the people making it," he told The Press.

As much as it is true that pastry is a tricky territory, where method meets precision and ingredients are calculated to the milligram, Chef Jones has a relaxed approach about making recipes work for each person and circumstance.

Chef Devin Jones, of The Grand, York. Picture: Rory Buccheri

When having dinner parties with friends, he says he’s usually the one expected to bring dessert and is often too tired coming from a long dessert-filled shift at The Grand.

"At the end of the day, when you are making food for friends or cooking because you enjoy it, you don’t want to add the extra stress," he says. "It’s fine if you don’t have much time and you tweak the recipe. It’s about embracing your creativity. Make it your own, do what you want with it!

"When working as a pastry chef, you have to be precise and methodical, but at the same time free flowing. Once you get your precision down, you can bring playfulness into it."

For him, working at The Grand is where the magic happens, "falling into step" with like-minded people that are passionate about hospitality and share a particular ethos.

"Working in kitchens is extremely hard work. We don’t do it for the money or the recognition," he told The Press.

"We want our guests to come in and be happy, be immersed in the experience – whether they are coming down from their room for breakfast, ordering a sandwich, or having a three-course dinner.

"At The Grand, we are proud of what we do. We come to work every day wanting to make a difference into someone else’s day."