This means that they must have enough funds to fill all the potholes in suburban roads; cut and clear the roadside grass borders which grow to an unacceptable height; not think of charging us even more to dispose of our garden waste; and clear the city centre of debris and drunken hooligans who show no respect either for the infrastructure or the law abiding citizens trying to quietly go about their business.

I live in Heworth, which was once considered a desirable residential area but is now known as pothole alley and is more akin to a slum.

It would be nice to have a council with at least one active brain cell between them who actually had the interests of the residents at heart rather than continually pandering to the tourists and being profligate with our money.

However we, the voters, have only ourselves to blame. Maybe next time we’ll get it right.

Bryan Dagg,

Westlands Grove,

York

York potholes

