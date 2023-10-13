IT’S so reassuring to learn that the council has enough of our money to be able fund the installation of multi million-pound ‘anti terrorist’ barriers in our no-longer-fair city, providing yet another eyesore to entertain the tourists.
This means that they must have enough funds to fill all the potholes in suburban roads; cut and clear the roadside grass borders which grow to an unacceptable height; not think of charging us even more to dispose of our garden waste; and clear the city centre of debris and drunken hooligans who show no respect either for the infrastructure or the law abiding citizens trying to quietly go about their business.
I live in Heworth, which was once considered a desirable residential area but is now known as pothole alley and is more akin to a slum.
It would be nice to have a council with at least one active brain cell between them who actually had the interests of the residents at heart rather than continually pandering to the tourists and being profligate with our money.
However we, the voters, have only ourselves to blame. Maybe next time we’ll get it right.
Bryan Dagg,
Westlands Grove,
York
York potholes
If you have seen a bad pothole in York send us a photo and details via the send now tab below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel