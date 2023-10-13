Vasile Calin is outside Marks & Spencer in Parliament Street most days, usually dancing and smiling with passersby.

But on Tuesday (October 10) he looked unusually sad after his black rucksack with £300, his passport, card reader and 100 magazines inside was stolen while he was at the toilet.

Police were informed about the incident and officers, as well as people in York, have been keeping an eye out for the bag.

Vasile Calin at his spot outside Marks & Spencer in Parliament Street (Image: Dylan Connell)

The story was reported in the local media, including The Press, and a JustGiving Page was set up for Vasile on Tuesday with the aim of raising £250 to help him replace his stolen items.

People in York got behind the fundraiser and have raised over double its target. It’s sitting at £520 at the time of writing.

The organiser of the fundraiser, who wished to remain anonymous, said she set it up because she “just wanted to do a good thing for a hard-working man who happens to be a local character”.

“Few people carry cash these days and I'm sure the card reader is essential for his livelihood,” she explained.

“The Big Issue is a really worthwhile enterprise that I've supported for years.”

On the response to the fundraiser, she said: “It's great to see that even in times of hardship people are willing to help.

“Obviously, there are the usual trolls who have their bit to say, but that's to be expected these days.

“This is about Vasile and the wonderful community response to his situation and the crime that he was victim to.

“If it does something to highlight the good work that the Big Issue does then that's great too.”

'Thank you to all the people,' says Vasile (Image: Dylan Connell)

The organiser said there is a waiting period to withdraw the funds (currently 10 days). When the window opens she said she will withdraw the funds and get them to Vasile straight away.

The Press caught up with Vasile, whose bag is still missing.

He said that since the news broke about the incident people have stopped to check on him and ask if there had been any update.

Some people have also given him money on top of what they’d pay for the magazine to go towards replacing the stolen items.

“Thank you to all the people,” he said.

“I keep smiling for the people.”

The 37-year-old, who lives in York and is originally from Romania, has been selling at the spot for the past six years.

On what’s kept him there he said simply: “I enjoy it for the people.

“I’m lucky for York. I keep smiling for York, I keep dancing for the people here.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the JustGiving Page titled: Weʼre raising £250 to The Dancing Big Issue Seller, York.