This was reinforced by the serial vision of closed roads, litter from the weekend, already shoddy paving breaking up with uneven pavements, scaffolding seemingly round every corner and the depressing vista of closed shops.

Once, at least weekly visits into this then thriving city were eagerly awaited. Now they are rarer and seldom uplifting.

The decline will surely continue while the electorate votes in ideologues ready to appease noisy but unrepresentative pressure groups instead of addressing the priorities of the majority.

So, we are told that ugly bollards are a sure way of keeping out terrorists with their large vehicles - as well as disabled people, business service vehicles and local residents who have bulky purchases.

The reality is probably back-covering for fear of litigation.

However, did these doom-laden recommendations do not mention the use of bicycle bombs by terrorists, once favoured in Vietnam.

Such tactics won’t be stopped by these shiny new bollards, so can we look forward to cycles being banned from the centre of York? Thought not. What a waste of money.

At least we have some lovely nearby towns, such as Beverley, Malton and Helmsley where all aspects of shopping are pleasanter, car parking is convenient and not ruinously expensive and - in Helmsley at least - I did not spot a single closed shop.

Chris Mason,

Hall Farm Close,

Riccall,

York