The Community Fund, a long-standing initiative of Benenden Health’s wider Environmental, Social and Governance activity, aims to support health and wellbeing-related community projects with a one-off monetary award. A pot of £27,000 will be available, with each initiative offering a limit of £5,000.

2022 award winner Open Country, a local charity working alongside disabled people to access and enjoy the countryside, used its £2,000 award to fund 12 more excursions for the York-based walking group. This included funding volunteer training, transport costs as well as a first aid kit to take on walks.

Cheryl Lythgoe, Head of Benenden Charitable Trust – who administers the scheme on behalf of Benenden Health - said: “I always look forward to when our Community Fund applications open; it’s a fantastic way to connect and ‘give back’ to the other social enterprises and charities in York.

“Our values of being caring and being connected are just as important for our communities as they are for our employees, at Benenden Health, and I believe our Community Fund perfectly epitomises these values.”

Visit the Benenden Health online portal to submit your application.