Events involving their York and Leeds Offices include a 753 mile virtual bike ride, over 30 people walking from Scarborough to Whitby, 20 staff taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge and two colleagues running the Leeds Marathon.

Most recently, the Azets team hosted a charity golf day at Sandburn Hall near York, raising over £7,500 alone.

Charlotte Harper, Partnerships Development Manager at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: "Azets has been such a valued partner of Martin House, and we are so grateful for their continued support and commitment to us. The partnership to date has been a huge success, raising an amazing amount of money to help children and young people with life-limiting conditions, along with their families, to live well and fully."

Russell Turner, Regional Managing Partner at Azets, added: “Martin House was chosen by our team to support during 2023, given the crucial service they provide to young people and their families in Yorkshire.

"We are genuinely grateful to our staff, our clients, and all the people we work with who have helped us to raise such a significant amount to support the amazing work of a local charity.”