Work by Kyiv based street photographer Dima Leonenko will be on display at the pop-up exhibition this weekend (October 14-15) at Spark:York, in Piccadilly.

The exhibition, Chronicled, has been organised by the Ukrainian Society at the University of York and is of film images by the photographer.

Organisers say it will be accompanied by an interactive project allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the “war-life reality’’ of the Ukrainian people.

Dima said: ''When I see a character or a scene that catches my attention, I just press the button and capture it.”

The event will take place in Spark’s coworking space downstairs, with welcome drinks running 6pm-8pm on Saturday.

This weekend Spark will also showcase artworks submitted to its summer art competition, which tasked York-based artists to imagine York in 100 years.

Lowri Clarke - Spark Art Competition winner of 15 category (Image: Spark:York)

Leon François Dumont, Spark resident artist and member of the judging panel, said the team had witnessed a “remarkable outpouring of creativity” from both young and adult artists.

“From a city transformed by shipping containers to a bubble-like dome preserving York under water, these artworks are a testament to the power of imagination,” he added.

The exhibition can be viewed in Spark’s Show from 12pm-9pm.

Guests will also have a chance to contribute to a time capsule created on the day by leaving a message and a memento for the people of York in 2050, the year of the UK’s net zero target.

Spark says it hopes to pass the time capsule on to the City of York Council.