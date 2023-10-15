David Boswell, 33, also hit a parked car as he drove with his lights out in the middle of the night through residential streets at twice the legal alcohol limit, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

When he got home, having been drinking, he told his partner: “I think I’ve run someone over.” His wife dialled 999.

Police found her outside the house “screaming in distress”.

They forced the door and arrested Boswell. He had some cocaine on him.

Defence solicitor Tariq Hussain said Boswell believed his drink had been spiked.

He said the wife had found Boswell’s behaviour in the house “erratic” and “unusual”.

Roofer Boswell, of Flaxley Road, Selby, pleaded guilty to careless driving, drink driving, failure to stop and possession of cocaine.

York magistrates said Boswell had “put the public at high risk of harm” by his actions on the road.

They made him subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 100 hours’ unpaid work. They also banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mrs Walters said Boswell was driving an unlit Citroen Berlingo van through Selby at 11.30pm on April 1.

First a woman rang police to tell them he had crashed into her parked car which was unoccupied at the time and driven off.

Officers responding to her call found a man lying in the road with a head injury near the mini roundabout in Flaxley Road.

The injured man’s friend told them a van that had been “driving at speed” had hit the injured man, causing him to fall to the ground and knocking him unconscious for about 10 seconds.

“At no point did the van attempt to stop,” said Mrs Walters. “It was observed speeding out of sight in the direction of Charles Street.”

The victim had swallowed his tongue and was potentially having a seizure.

Police immediately started an urgent hunt for the van driver and then the partner rang them. They arrested Boswell and a breath test gave a reading of 77 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The injuries to the man Boswell hit were not life-threatening.

Mr Hussain said of Boswell: “He has made this mistake. He has to learn from it.”

Boswell had never committed a similar offence and had no idea why he had done what he had that night.

“He genuinely believes there was something in his drink that affected him on that day,” said the solicitor.

Normally after drinking he walked home but that day he had not.

There was no evidence of exactly how fast Boswell was driving, he said.

Banning him would put his business and the jobs of the three people he employed at risk.