Humberside Police says the alleged incident happened yesterday (Wednesday, October 11).

Martin Southall, 41, of Easethorpe, Hull, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 12.).

Joshua Smith, 27, of Grafton Street, Hull, has been charged with riding on a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

He has been released on police bail to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today.