Two men have been charged after a motorcycle was reportedly stolen from a property in York.
Humberside Police says the alleged incident happened yesterday (Wednesday, October 11).
Martin Southall, 41, of Easethorpe, Hull, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 12.).
Joshua Smith, 27, of Grafton Street, Hull, has been charged with riding on a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.
He has been released on police bail to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article