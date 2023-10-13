Miriam Margolyes, character actor and self-described ‘national trinket’, is scheduled to pay a visit to York next week.

Remembered for performances as Professor Sprout in Harry Potter and as Edmund Blackadder’s puritanical aunt Lady Whiteadder in the second season of the TV hit, the outspoken entertainer is visiting Waterstones in Coney Street on Tuesday, October 17.

She will be signing copies of her new book ‘Oh Miriam!’ from 10am to 11.30am at the popular bookshop.

Waterstones Coney Street is also hosting other ticketed events on weekday evenings in October where the public can hear from well-known local historian Paul Chrystal and a Great British Bake Off winner.

The Coney Street store is also running 'conversations' with other authors this month (Image: Waterstones)The Guardian describes Oh Miriam! as ‘a mix of celebrity memoir, sex advice column and anti-Tory soapbox’.

Read next:

York student celebrates international acclaim with award

Special children's visitor to Selby shopping centre this weekend

Gruesome York attraction launches new show - just in time for Halloween

Adventures and stories from the book are to be told live on stage by the BAFTA-winning actor at Harrogate Convention Centre on October 15.

Other well-known non-acting appearances on TV include being on Graham Norton’s BBC sofa with Harry Potter lead Daniel Radcliffe on the 20th anniversary of its filming.

The actor is set to appear in an episode of Doctor Who in November of this year.

More details of Miriam Margolyes book signing can be found here.