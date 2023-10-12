North Yorkshire Police says the collision happened in Market Flat Lane, Scriven, Knaresborough, yesterday (Wednesday, October 11) and was reported by the fire service at 6.17pm.

A force spokesperson said the vehicle - a blue 53-reg Land Rover Freelander stolen earlier that day - overturned and two young men who were inside ran off into a nearby field off Scotton Way.

“Despite ground searches and assistance from a police airplane, they have not yet been located,” they said. “It is believed they escaped without any serious injuries.

“The Freelander had been stolen in Knaresborough on Wednesday between 2pm and around 6pm.”

Officers are urging witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or doorbell footage to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12230193555 when providing details.