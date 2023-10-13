The Tiger Inn, established in 1823, and located in ‘Great Driffield’ has recently undergone a renovation.

The exterior of the pub has been given a facelift with a new colour scheme and signage.

Inside, the pub has been revamped with new furniture, fixtures and fittings bringing a brighter and modern look.



The Tiger Inn now stocks an extensive drinks range, in its refurbished bar, which features beers of Carling, Birra Moretti and John Smiths, real ales, wines, spirits and cocktails.

Outside, the garden has been transformed with lots of new seating and the installation of heaters.

The Tiger Inn will also feature a whole host of new entertainment throughout the week.

Guest can participate in book and craft social afternoons, bingo club, Thursday afternoon social club, live music nights and quiz nights.

Furthermore, brand new HD TV screens inside and out, all with TNT Sports and Sky Sports, promise much action for sports enthusiasts.

A new pool table and darts board have been installed so customers can participate in some friendly competition as well as local men’s and women’s darts teams using the facilities for league matches.

The pub will be run by Rhian Livingston, who has lived in Driffield for seven years and holds the community close to her heart. She was recently a councillor for Driffield, and has worked on a number of community projects supporting and fundraising for Air Ambulance and local football teams to be able to buy their kits.

Rhian said: “I am very pleased to be running the Tiger Inn and am excited to see everyone back in their local enjoying great drinks and entertainment in mine and the team's company.

"The works that have been carried out have made the venue look brilliant, it has been given a new lease of life. The team and I hope to see as many of you as possible and look forward to this new chapter of the pub.”

The Tiger Inn will be hosting a grand launch weekend tomorrow (Friday), Saturday, and Sunday to celebrate its reopening and investment.

Over the weekend there will be an Oktober fest, promising plenty of beer and accompanying entertainment. On Friday, there will be live music and on Saturday the pub will welcome Morris Dancers from 3pm.

Also, the Tiger will be celebrating its 200th birthday this November, and Rhian and the team have events and happenings planned.

For more information on the Tiger Inn’s launch weekend, its birthday celebrations, and to find out what they have going check out their website and Facebook page.