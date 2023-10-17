The judges from Yorkshire in Bloom described the Racecourse as: “maintained to an exceptionally high standard” with “changes continually being made to meet today’s environmental needs.”

The Racecourse has been committed to the goal of enhancing it’s biodiversity, with it’s aims falling in line with it’s Green Knavesmire 300 strategy, which outlines the pursuit of NetZero.

Speaking on the Gold Rose award, Zac Rafferty, Head Gardener said: “I’m very fortunate in having such a wonderful space to grow and then display plants.

"We don’t just encourage bees and butterflies with pollinators but look at providing viable year-round habitats for birds and hedgehogs too".

He added: “We are delighted that this has been recognised by Yorkshire in Bloom.”

The Racecourse hosts it’s season finale this weekend (Oct 13 & 14) with more information to be found here.