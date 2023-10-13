The Luna Cinema is back with a whole new programme of classic Christmas and New Year film screenings, with five indoor settings announced.

Film fans in York can enjoy their favourite festive movies at the historical St Saviourgate, with lighting, festive dressing, a sprinkling of snow and giant Christmas trees.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “Nothing says Christmas like gathering with family and friends to watch festive film favourites and we’re as excited as ever to be back this winter with a wonderful line up of film favourites in breath-taking venues across the country.

"An absolute must-do this December, our 2023 programme represents the ultimate line-up of Christmas classics in a beautiful winter setting, giving guests everything they need to cosy up and get into the festive spirit."

The Luna Cinema is coming to St Saviourgate in the city (Image: Supplied)

Audiences can expect all the festive classics, including 'Elf', 'Love Actually' – both of which are celebrating 20 years since their release, as well as 'Home Alone', 'It's A Wonderful Lifeand The Holiday' and family favourites such as 'The Grinch' and 'Frozen - sing-along'.

Tickets are available to purchase on The Luna Cinema website. Prices start from £10.50 including booking fees.