The occasion, organised by Stamford Bridge Care Home, was marked with singing of hymns followed by light refreshments.

Food donations brought in by families and staff were gifted to the ‘I am reusable’ charity which will support them in feeding 120 people a day, seven days a week.

Emma Smith, general manager at Stamford Bridge Care Home, said: “Staff, residents and friends of the home all donated very generously to the harvest hamper and it really is heart-warming to see how much people care about helping others who are less fortunate.

"Thanks to everyone who contributed. It will all be distributed to where it is needed most within our community."

The Harvest Festival is a celebration of food grown on land and, traditionally, a time for families and communities to get together and bring food to the less fortunate. It dates back to the fifth century, where it was common for the harvest season to be celebrated with a huge feast – and from then the tradition grew and evolved.

"It was really nice welcoming in people from the local community who wanted to join us for the festival," one resident said.