North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following the collision that occurred in the city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at around 10am on Saturday October 7, 2023 and involved two vehicles travelling towards Tadcaster on the A162.

"A motorcycle and small white Ford Transit Connect van collided. The driver of the van did not stop at the scene. The rider of the motorcycle was assessed by ambulance but did not need hospital treatment.

"Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation, particularly if you have the registration number of the van involved."

If you can help, please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for TC Mike Halstead.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230190187 when passing on any information.