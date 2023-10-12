Graeme Robertson will be presented with the High Sheriff’s Award at York Minster on Sunday for his ‘commitment to the county’s community’.

For almost 50 years, Mr Robertson has been recording news and features items for York Talking News, a ‘talking newspaper’ that goes out monthly to visually impaired people.

He was a co-founder of the charity – and, at 89, is the only remaining original volunteer.

Graeme Robertson and Ann Jackson recording for York Talking Newspaper (Image: Supplied)

Mr Robertson was also a senior magistrate for many years – and is well known to Press readers for his ‘Quick Eats’ column, which he wrote for The Press for 15 years from 1999-2014.

He has also done voluntary work for a host of other charities and organisations - as the first lay chairman of the Friends of York Minster, a fundraiser for RAFA, and a steward at a Covid vaccination centre during the pandemic, amongst others.

He still acts as a York Minster guide – and is also a former vice chairman of the North Yorkshire Police Authority.

Graeme Robertson researching one of his 'Quick Eats' columns for The Press (Image: Supplied)

But his daughter Alison Mattinson said it was mainly for his volunteer work with York Talking Newspaper that he will be honoured on Sunday.

Alison said his work for the organisation involved sourcing local news items and other interesting articles, and then taking part in monthly recording sessions. “These ‘talking newspapers’ are then distributed to visually impaired people in York, Yorkshire, the UK and beyond,” she said.

“He has made over 550 recordings and is still going! He is very proud of his commitment to YTN and his family are very proud of him!”

Alison said her father was due to be presented with his award by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Clare Granger at the 4pm Evensong service in York Minster on Sunday.