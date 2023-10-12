And organisers say tickets for the spectacle are selling fast.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden Harlow Carr, in Harrogate, will be filled with festive illuminations during its Glow event from Wednesday, November 22, to Saturday, December 30.

Glow arrives on November 22 (Image: RHS)

This year - for the first time - the RHS says it is working with industry lighting experts SLX to “reimagine” routes to give visitors the chance to experience the gardens “in a totally new light”.

“The magical winter walk will shine a light on some of the season’s most spectacular sights after dark,” added a spokesperson for the RHS.

Organisers say tickets are selling fast for the event (Image: RHS)

From November, visitors can stroll beneath the stars and take in all the gardens have to offer.

RHS Harlow Carr’s popular glittering trail will take in the newly opened Thaliana Bridge, Streamside, Woodland and Main Borders. New for 2023, the Logness Monster will be open so younger visitors can play during the visit.

The event will light up the gardens in Harrogate (Image: RHS)

Festive refreshments will be available from Bettys Tea House, including mulled wine or indulgent hot chocolate as well as a range of sweet treats including mince pies and fat rascals.

The historic Bath House will also be open with a Christmas crafts exhibition, offering visitors the chance to pick up some locally hand crafted Christmas gifts.

Glow will run until December 30 (Image: RHS)

“Don’t forget to stop at RHS Harlow Carr Garden Centre to explore a treasure trove of decorations as well as festive houseplants, wreaths and UK grown Christmas trees,” added the spokesperson.

All tickets must be booked online in advance, and visitors are advised to book early to secure their preferred date and time. RHS members can enjoy early access to booking and discounted ticket prices for Glow.

Read next:

Tickets for Glow are priced at £15.95 and £8.45 for children. For RHS members, tickets are priced at £8.95 for adults and £4.45 for children. Under fives go free.

The RHS was formed in 1804 and has grown into the UK’s leading gardening charity, touching the lives of millions of people.

Tickets for Glow can be booked on the RHS website (Image: RHS)

Across its five RHS gardens, the charity welcome more than three million visitors each year to enjoy over 34,000 different cultivated plants.

Well known events by the charity include the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

For further information, visit the RHS website: www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/glow-winter-illuminations