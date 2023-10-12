North Yorkshire Police says the incident happened in the Co-op store in Paragon Street, next to York Barbican, at around 6.10pm on Sunday, September 24.

A force spokesperson said a man and a woman selected items worth around £77 before leaving via the main entrance, making no attempt to pay.

“The woman pushed a member of staff in the chest area when they tried to challenge her,” they said.

Police are urging anyone that can help identify the man and woman pictured on CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 12230181463.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.