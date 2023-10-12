The Met Office says heavy rain will fall on York throughout much of the day tomorrow – starting in the early hours at 2am tonight and continuing right through until 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will remain comparatively mild tomorrow, however, remaining steady at about 12 or 13 degrees for much of the day.

That will all change for the weekend.

The weekend weather in York will be bright and sunny – but overnight temperatures across Yorkshire on Saturday and Sunday will be ‘widely below average for the time of year’, the Met Office says, with ‘widespread overnight frosts throughout, especially in rural spots’.

The Met Office weather forecast for York for Sunday night into Monday morning, showing overnight temperatures plummeting to what feels like one degree (Image: Met Office)

In York itself, overnight temperatures on Sunday into Monday will fall to just three degrees – and will feel more like one degree.

The bright, cold weather looks set to continue into next week, though temperatures will be slightly higher than on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the UK, the Met Office is warning that as many as two inches of rain could fall today and tomorrow in parts of southern England and Wales, with warnings of travel delays, flooding and possible thunderstorms in affected areas.

As temperatures plunge over the weekend, meanwhile, there are warnings of potential snow over the mountains of Scotland as well as widespread overnight frost across the UK.

It comes after the warmest October day in five years was recorded on Sunday, as temperatures hit 25.8C in Kew Gardens, west London.