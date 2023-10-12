Reverend Andy Baker has been announced as the interim priest-in-charge, or vicar, of St. Michael le Belfrey, known as The Belfrey.

The Parochial Church Council for St Michael le Belfrey said it is "delighted" to announce Andy’s appointment by the Bishop of Selby, following the departure of the former vicar Matthew Porter in June, who left to become the Bishop of Bolton.

The Belfrey, which has a 600-strong congregation, has recently moved into the De Grey Rooms, while undergoing a £10.5m building project called 'Impact'. Having been associate vicar at the church for more than four years, as well as chair of the project board, Andy Baker takes up the interim post for three years.

Reverend Andy Baker (Image: Supplied)

Andy, who originates from Manchester, lives in the city with his wife Hayley and their two young children - and he said he is thrilled with the decision.

He said: “Being officially made priest-in-charge of this innovative church is hugely exciting as I can see Impact through to its completion and lead The Belfrey to new growth from our fabulous temporary home at the De Grey Rooms.”