Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, will celebrate the season over the weekend of Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22.

During the Autumn Festival weekend, the team will be running garden tours and apple juicing demonstrations. There will also be opportunities for guests to get involved with autumn themed crafts.

The home will celebrate the season over the weekend of Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22 (Image: National Trust)

Visitors will be able to enjoy autumnal treats in the tearoom, which is situated in what used to be the hall’s dining room. Outside, there will be visiting crafters and makers stalls.

The following week will see the National Trust property open its doors throughout the half term school holiday - from Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, November 5 - when visitors will be able to enjoy the picturesque manor house decorated for autumn.

Elena Leyshon, Nunnington Hall’s programming and partnerships officer at Nunnington Hall, encouraged guests to come along to celebrate “the best of the autumnal season”.

“We’re delighted that our annual Autumn Festival will be returning to Nunnington Hall this year,” she said.

Activities for children will be held during half term (Image: National Trust)

“Visitors can explore the hall decorated for autumn and join our garden team on orchard and wildlife tours, and live apple juicing demonstrations.

“We’ll also have a range of local makers and creators demonstrating and selling their work, from willow weaving to felting.

Nunnington Hall is a Yorkshire manor house with organic garden and a programme of changing exhibitions (Image: National Trust)

“So come along and enjoy a sweet treat in our tearoom and celebrate the best of the autumnal season with us.”

Younger visitors can discover autumnal activities inside and outside the house during half term, including a trail in the garden about the creatures that call Nunnington their home.

Nunnington Hall former home of a Tudor physician and more recently the Fife family (Image: National Trust)

There will also be a shadow puppet theatre in the west bedroom, which will include a craft area for visitors to make their own shadow puppets.

Nunnington Hall is a Yorkshire manor house with an organic garden and a programme of changing exhibitions.

It is the former home of a Tudor physician and more recently the Fife family.

Its many different owners include William Parr, Dr Robert Huicke, Richard Graham, 1st Viscount Preston, the Rutson family and the Fife family.

The house was inherited in 1920 by Rutson's great-niece Margaret Rutson, who had married Colonel Ronald D'Arcy Fife. They undertook a major renovation of the property in the 1920s using the architect Walter Brierley.

In 1952 Susan Clive (née Fife) gave Nunnington Hall and its gardens to the National Trust.

Nunnington Hall is open from 10.30am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.15pm.

Visiting stalls will be on site until 4pm. No booking is required, and regular property admission applies with free admission for National Trust members and under-fives.

For more information visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall