Since 1958, the then Yorkshire Evening Press Toy Fund, along with the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York's Christmas Cheer Fund, had always been the charities supported by York's Annual Community Carol Concert.

From 1986 the newspaper decided to choose a different charity to benefit each year from the festive concert. Since then numerous local charities have received thousands of pounds in donations.

The show returns to York in December (Image: Supplied)

This year, The Press has nominated The Snappy Trust as their chosen charity - a small charity based in the city, dedicated to maximising the personal development of children and young people with wide ranging disabilities.

Service manager at The Snappy Trust, Anne Stamp, said: “The Snappy Trust is absolutely delighted to have been selected as The Press nominated charity.

"We have been operating in York since 1985 and many of our families will have attended the Carol Concert in previous years.

"We are so proud that this year we have been chosen.”

Organisers of the festive show said everyone is invited to celebrate the 65th year of York’s Annual Community Carol Concert on Sunday December 17 at 2.00 pm - and they say this is a year you don’t want to miss.

Organisers said this year's concert show is not one to be missed (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "It wouldn’t be Christmas without York’s Annual Community Carol Concert. For 65 years the concert has marked the start of the festive season and we are back at York Barbican with a bang - and maybe some snow too - to celebrate 65 years of festive fun and all your favourite Christmas carols and songs.

"Help us make a difference to the lives of people in our community this Christmas. Be ready for laughs and maybe some festive surprises."

Visitors can join Shepherd Group Youth Band, Badger Hill School Choir, Track 29 Ladies Harmony Chorus, York Stage School and Steve Cassidy for a Christmas sing along under the baton of Musical Director Mike Pratt. Carol concert favourites Adam Tomlinson and Rev Andrew Foster will also return to keep audiences entertained.

Santa could make an appearance at the venue (Image: Supplied)

Tickets are priced at £8 adults and £6 children with a family ticket costing £25 for two adults and two children. They are available online from the York Barbican website or by emailing ticketing@yorkbarbican.co.uk

Last year, more than 1,300 people attended the annual festive show - to the delight of organisers after the previous two events were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Father Christmas also made a very fleeting visit to give out small gifts to those children from the audience who came to the front of the stage to sing the classic 'Silent Night'.