London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the LNER brand by offering people the opportunity to enjoy a specially created menu, designed to showcase some of the best dishes served to train passengers over the past century.

The ‘LNER 1923 Restaurant’ will take place on November 6 and 7 at The Cookery School at The Grand Hotel in York - the former headquarters of LNER, providing a historic backdrop for the pop-up restaurant.

During the course of each evening, diners will be transported back to the year the LNER brand first began, with the chance to try specially-designed dishes from the past and present. Guests will also experience a taste of what may be to come in the shape of a futuristic dessert created to reflect the potential onboard cuisine 100 years from now.

Claire Ansley, customer experience and people director at LNER, said: "For the past 100 years, LNER’s chefs have created culinary delights for our customers, always striving for excellence.

"Whilst our menu has evolved over the years, our commitment hasn’t wavered, and The 1923 Restaurant gives us an opportunity to celebrate this and spotlight the culinary talent we continue to nurture.

"The menu will take guests on a mouth-watering journey through the decades whilst representing the evolution of the LNER brand.”

The supper-club style experience will be fully immersive, designed to stimulate the senses and take diners back through the years. With 1920s décor and music from the era, LNER said every element will aim to give guests a gourmet glimpse of the infamous roaring 20s.

An LNER Azuma train on route (Image: LNER)

The special menu takes inspiration from the past, present and potential future of the food served to passengers travelling on LNER’s Azuma trains, with courses reflecting the years 1923, 2023 and as far ahead as 2123. All dishes will also have a dedicated drink pairing.

The 1923 Restaurant is launching following research from LNER, which revealed that over a third of Brits find long train journeys more appealing as it gives them a chance to relax and enjoy some good food. A further 32 per cent said onboard dining takes the stress out of their journey and makes it feel more leisurely, according to the study.

Whilst the event is free for guests to dine, LNER is requesting that people pay for their meal with donations to York Foodbank. Guests should bring a small selection of non-perishable, unopened goods that will be collected by the charity.

Anyone wishing to dine at the LNER 1923 Restaurant can book a place on the Eventbrite website.