A top singer is to perform in York as part of an upcoming tour.
Paloma Faith will take to the stage at York Barbican on May 12, 2024.
The tour comes as the artist prepares for the release of her sixth studio album, The Glorification of Sadness, out on February 16.
Born in London, Faith released her debut single, Stone Cold Sober, in 2009 and has since achieved a UK number one single, five albums in the UK top 10 and a Brit award.
She is best known for her 2014 single Only Love Can Hurt Like This.
The artists’ new album is the first in her career where she has been the executive producer.
It is produced by Martin Wave and features collaborators Chase & Status, Kojey Radical, Maverick Sabre, Lapsley, MJ Cole, Fred Cox, Amy Wadge, Liam Bailey and Jaycen Joshua.
“This is a new Paloma Faith, recharged, empowered and back in control,” said a spokesperson for the singer.
Faith last played in York in 2018 to a sell-out crowd at the Racecourse.
Tickets for the concert at York Barbican go on sale on at 10am on Friday, October 20, and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.
