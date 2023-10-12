I spent 1976 on a kibbutz where volunteers were billeted at the periphery of the complex to be a human shield.

Attackers were always intent on reaching the children’s house in the centre of the kibbutz because they wanted complete annihilation of the Jewish state.

Events in Israel have demonstrated to us in York is that our new security barriers have been a complete waste of £3.5million.

If the Israelis with all their knowledge and experience of sophisticated barriers and security measures cannot prevent a murderous attack on their citizens by determined attackers then this city is not going to fare any better with futile shiny bollards.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York