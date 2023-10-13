The Friday the 13th event at York Maze, which has already sold out, is a 'real-life horror movie' experience with scare houses and more than 100 actors ready to frighten the life out of visitors.

York Maze owner, Tom Pearcy, said: “We open our Hallowscream nights on Friday October 13 and demand for tickets has been phenomenal. Friday 13th sold out over a week ago, it’s the strongest start to our Halloween season ever.

Over 100 scare actors will be on hand to frighten the life out of visitors (Image: York Maze)

"I think our visitors have gone for the connection with the Friday 13th film series. They are certainly going to get a real-life horror movie experience with our five scare houses, roving characters and over 100 scare actors.

"Tickets for all the other nights are also selling well including our last night on Saturday November 4."

Mr Pearcy said the team like to offer something new each year - and this year they have a new scare house for thrill-seeking visitors to discover.

Tom added: "The new 'Necropolis’ is based on an ancient Egyptian tomb, visitors must find their way through the maze of passageways and chambers to survive the Pharaoh’s curse and escape.

The event will run until November 4 (Image: York Maze)

"Also new for 2023 on the main stage will be a series of Halloween themed performances with a team of professional dancers and guest appearances from our street theatre characters including Lil’ Dribble the chainsaw wielding granny."

York Maze ran their first Hallowscream event in 2012. Since then it has grown to include five themed scare houses, stage shows, food court, bars and fairground rides. Over 100 scare actors are employed each night. Hallowscream has won multiple awards including Yorkshire’s Best Tourism Event and the Best Scream Park in the UK in the annual Scarecon awards.

Hallowscream 2023 runs for 18 nights between October 13 to November 4. Standard tickets start at £24 rising to £48 on peak weekend nights. There are also fast track tickets available and tickets that include the fairground rides.

Tickets are available on the York Maze website (Image: York Maze)

There is a £2.00 booking fee on all tickets. Tickets must be booked in advance online and they are not available on the gate.

The Hallowtween event for families with children in the target age range 10-15 years old will run daily 12.30pm – 5.30pm from October 28 - 31.

Though Hallowtween is aimed at children aged 10-15, there is no set age limit and parents can decide if it is suitable for their children. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at Hallowtween including inside the haunted house attractions.

For further details visit the York Maze website.