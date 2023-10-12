I fully support James’s mum Amanda in her plea to restore funding.

York is a City of Sanctuary and the UK’s first Human Rights City. It likes to proclaim this, but seems oblivious to its own people’s wellbeing and welfare needs out on the streets - people who were likely born and bred in this city.

Please, on humanitarian grounds, reconsider your actions.

Funding of £95,000 is a small amount for human beings’ needs, compared to £3-5 million on ghastly barriers that even York Civic Trust are now calling for a rethink on. Please reconsider your decision and restore funding.

Peter Boulton, Orchard Gardens, York

Council should work together with charities on rough sleeping

I am grateful to Rachael Maskell MP and Stephen Lewis at The Press for highlighting plans to discontinue the excellent work being done by The Salvation Army for people who find themselves homeless.

It is surprising that while our Labour council is keen to engage with disabled people regarding Blue Badge access, they do not appear to be having similar engagement with homeless people.

I think it is a mistake for the council to assume it can do the whole thing to ‘avoid duplication’ . It must be possible for voluntary and charitable organisations to work together with the council to give homeless people the support they need.

Sue Cooke, New Earswick